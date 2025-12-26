Retired IAF Staffer Shot Dead in Broad Daylight

A retired Indian Air Force staffer, Yogesh, 58, was tragically shot dead in the Ashok Vihar Colony on Friday afternoon, according to police sources.

Yogesh, who had retired just three months prior, was returning home from a local market when he was confronted by two men on a motorcycle. Following a heated argument, the men assaulted and shot him, fleeing the scene soon after.

The police are investigating multiple angles, including a suspected extra-marital affair. They have acquired CCTV footage from the incident site to aid their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)