Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Extends Diwali Cheer and New Year Vision

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has extended his warm Diwali and Vikram Samvat 2082 New Year greetings to the people of Gujarat and Gujarati families worldwide, according to a press release from the Chief Minister's Office. Patel expressed his hopes for a year filled with renewed enthusiasm, happiness, and prosperity for all.

In his festive message, Patel emphasized that the lights of Diwali symbolize a journey from darkness to light. Inspired by this theme, he stated that Gujarat is making steady progress with the positive vision of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas.' The Chief Minister urged citizens to support local traders, artisans, and entrepreneurs, promoting 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' with the spirit of 'Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar Ghar Swadeshi' and 'Vocal for Local.'

CM Patel also highlighted the Prime Minister's 'Next Gen GST Reforms' as a double bonus for citizens, simplifying business operations and accelerating Gujarat's prosperity. He reiterated the state's commitment to aligning with the Prime Minister's 'Viksit Bharat@2047' vision through the 'Agenda for 2035.' Looking ahead, he expressed optimism about the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad as a milestone for Gujarat.

As part of his message, Patel underlined the state's commitment to rapid holistic development and extended his best wishes for a dynamic New Vikram Samvat year. With a focus on inspiring national growth, he expressed hope for Gujarati culture and development to continue serving as a beacon for the country.

