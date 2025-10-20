Left Menu

Market Waves: AI Titans Boost Wall Street Amid Volatility

Global stocks remained steady as traders anticipated U.S. rate cuts and Japanese stimulus, balancing concerns over U.S. regional banks. European and Japanese markets saw gains, driven by optimism in AI stocks. Traders remain optimistic about rate cuts despite a lack of current U.S. economic data.

Updated: 20-10-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 17:27 IST
World stocks held firm on Monday as traders banked on potential U.S. interest rate cuts and stimulus spending in Japan, offsetting worries about U.S. regional banks. The anticipated markets for Wall Street's top artificial intelligence companies fueled hopes for a strong earnings season.

Volatility was high as measured by the VIX index, which maintained levels above its average. Investors took notice of a shift towards international equities, with notable gains in European and Japanese markets amid political developments favoring economic stimuli.

As traders forecast U.S. rate cuts despite an economic data vacuum, skepticism persists around credit markets, fueled by looming regional bank earnings and ongoing AI sector enthusiasm. The future of AI stalwarts like Nvidia and Microsoft remains critical to market stability.

