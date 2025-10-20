Major Expansion of Argentina's Perito Moreno Gas Pipeline

In a significant move for Argentina's energy sector, the government has contracted Transportadora Gas del Sur to expand the Perito Moreno gas pipeline. The project focuses on enhancing the pipeline's capacity and encouraging further exploration in the Vaca Muerta formation.

According to a statement by the energy secretariat, this development involves a $700 million investment intended to increase the pipeline's capacity from its current 21 million cubic meters per day to 35 million cubic meters per day. This step is seen as crucial for the country's growing energy needs.

Additionally, the project will lead to the development of 20 new wells in Vaca Muerta, underscoring Argentina's commitment to tapping into its vast shale resources. This expansion is expected to play a key role in the nation's economic growth and energy independence.

