Wall Street Rises Amid Earnings and Inflation Anticipation

Wall Street experienced an upbeat opening as investors braced for major corporate earnings announcements and an anticipated inflation report. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all registered gains early in the trading session.

Updated: 20-10-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 19:04 IST
Wall Street showed optimism as markets opened higher on Monday, reflecting investor anticipation of significant corporate earnings and a key inflation report due later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 189.46 points, marking a 0.41% rise to 46,381.17.

Similarly, the S&P 500 increased by 38.71 points to reach 6,702.72, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 180.31 points to stand at 22,860.28, representing 0.80% growth.

