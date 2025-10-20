Wall Street Rises Amid Earnings and Inflation Anticipation

Wall Street showed optimism as markets opened higher on Monday, reflecting investor anticipation of significant corporate earnings and a key inflation report due later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 189.46 points, marking a 0.41% rise to 46,381.17.

Similarly, the S&P 500 increased by 38.71 points to reach 6,702.72, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 180.31 points to stand at 22,860.28, representing 0.80% growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)