FTSE 100 Rebounds as Defence, Mining Stocks Rally
The UK's FTSE 100 index rose by 0.6% on Monday, driven by gains in defence and mining stocks amidst easing trade tensions. Homebuilder shares fell due to stagnant housing prices. Investor focus shifted to corporate earnings and an upcoming inflation report, while the banks index recovered from earlier losses.
Defence stocks, including Babcock and Rolls-Royce, led the charge within the FTSE 100 with gains of 2.3% and 2.6%. The bank index saw a recovery, meanwhile, homebuilders like Persimmon decreased as the property market showed signs of stagnation.
