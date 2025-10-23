Gold and Silver: Rebounding Amidst Geopolitical and Economic Ripples
Gold and silver made a comeback in futures trade this Thursday, recovering after significant selling pressure earlier in the week. The trade standoff between the US and China remains a focal point for investors. Prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange surged as geopolitical concerns and market conditions improved.
- Country:
- India
In a noteworthy rebound, gold and silver prices surged in futures trade this Thursday, offering a respite to traders after significant selling pressure inflicted earlier this week. Investors engaged in value buying amidst persistent geopolitical uncertainties, notably the ongoing US-China trade tensions.
Crucial negotiations loom on the horizon, with Washington purportedly considering new export restrictions ahead of a high-level meet between US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in South Korea next week. These developments are closely watched by market participants.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery surged by Rs 2,093, achieving a 1.72% increase, closing at Rs 1,23,950 per 10 grams. Silver futures followed suit with a notable rise, driven by improved global risk appetite and a depreciating US dollar, offering a fresh perspective for investors eyeing re-entry points amidst volatile market conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ASEAN Summit Unites Global Leaders Amid Trade Talks and Regional Tensions
Tariff Tensions: Swiss-U.S. Trade Deal Uncertain Amid Ongoing Negotiations
Iraq's Political Crossroads: A Nation Votes Amid Tensions
Tensions Escalate: Sirens Ring Near Gaza
Tear Gas Tensions: Court Order Violation Sparks Outrage in Chicago