Ukraine Boosts Naftogaz with $200 Million Amid Russian Attacks

In a strategic move to fortify its energy defenses, Ukraine's government has allocated a substantial $200 million in emergency aid to Naftogaz for gas imports. This decision comes in response to escalating Russian assaults on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, as highlighted by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Thursday.

Recent weeks have seen Russia sharply increasing its attacks in both frequency and intensity, with a clear focus on crippling Ukraine's energy capabilities by targeting power plants and gas facilities. These aggressive actions have prompted Ukraine to bolster its resources and secure its energy needs.

As the conflict in the region intensifies, Ukraine's government underscores its commitment to maintaining energy stability amid the challenges posed by ongoing Russian aggression. The aid to Naftogaz is a crucial step in ensuring uninterrupted energy supplies to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)