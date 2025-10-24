Left Menu

Wall Street Rallies Amid Earnings Surprises and Geopolitical Developments

Wall Street gains momentum as all major U.S. stock indexes close higher, driven by a mix of corporate earnings and easing geopolitical tensions. The announcement of a meeting between President Trump and China's Xi Jinping alleviates trade worries, boosting market sentiment amid varying corporate earnings reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 01:49 IST
Wall Street Rallies Amid Earnings Surprises and Geopolitical Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street advanced on Thursday as investors negotiated a complex landscape of corporate earnings and shifting geopolitical concerns. All three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher, with the Nasdaq leading due to tech strength. Notably, the small-cap Russell 2000 emerged as the top performer, gaining momentum after the White House confirmed a forthcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The announcement eased escalating trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, marked by recent retaliatory measures from both sides. Concurrently, Trump announced sanctions on Russian oil companies, diverging sharply in policy to increase pressure on Moscow over its continued war against Ukraine, spiking global oil prices. Market sentiment turned positive, with Horizon Investments' Zachary Hill noting the confirmation as a valuable checkpoint amid volatile trade vibes.

Earnings reports were pivotal, showcasing strong results that buoyed market fundamentals. While Tesla shares rebounded despite a profit miss, IBM experienced a drop due to slowdown in its cloud software segment. Meanwhile, energy firms reaped gains from rising crude prices following Trump's sanctions. Overall, investor optimism was reflected in a 9.9% expected growth in third-quarter earnings for the S&P 500, according to analysts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading people: PM at Bihar rally, apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi.

Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading peo...

 India
2
Unveiling the Secrets of Venomous Snake Bites: A High-Speed Revelation

Unveiling the Secrets of Venomous Snake Bites: A High-Speed Revelation

 Australia
3
Monsoon Fury: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Hit by Heavy Rainfall

Monsoon Fury: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Hit by Heavy Rainfall

 India
4
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Promise Fulfilled: Water Pipeline Launched at BSF Camp

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Promise Fulfilled: Water Pipeline Launched at BSF Cam...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025