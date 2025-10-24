Japan's Nuclear Revival: A New Dawn Under Prime Minister Takaichi
Sanae Takaichi, Japan's first female Prime Minister, emphasizes nuclear and perovskite solar technologies as vital for energy stability amidst Japan's inflation issues. With only a fraction of pre-Fukushima reactors active, she aims for nuclear to supply 20% of Japan's electricity by 2040, focusing on innovative energy solutions and reviving dormant reactors.
On Friday, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi addressed parliament, outlining her commitment to reinforcing the nation's energy stability through domestic sources such as nuclear power and perovskite solar cells. Her remarks highlight her administration's strategic focus on innovative and decarbonized energy solutions.
Takaichi, Japan's first female leader, came into office amid economic challenges, including inflation partly driven by high fossil fuel import prices. She stressed that a stable, affordable energy supply is crucial for the livelihood of citizens and the competitiveness of domestic industries.
Takaichi's plan includes reviving Japan's nuclear power sector, aiming for it to contribute 20% of the electrical grid by 2040. This is a strategic shift from the current below 10%. This initiative is part of a broader move to expand innovative energy, essential for the country's power demands, including those from growing data centers.
