National Unity Day Parade to Showcase Valor, Diversity, and Women's Empowerment

The National Unity Day parade at Ekta Nagar on October 31 honors the BSF's valor from Operation Sindoor and features diverse cultural showcases. With a female officer leading the Guard of Honour for PM Modi and performances emphasizing women's empowerment, the event underscores unity and diversity across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 20:28 IST
Statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel named as 'Statue of Unity' (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As India gears up for the National Unity Day parade on October 31, Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district is set to host a vibrant celebration of valor, diversity, and culture. This year's parade highlights the Border Security Force's (BSF) astonishing performance during Operation Sindoor, alongside a female officer commanding the Guard of Honour presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The parade promises to showcase the discipline and skill of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police units from across India, including contingents from BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB, along with participation from various state police forces and the National Cadet Corps (NCC). In a nod to women's empowerment, female personnel of the CISF and CRPF will demonstrate martial arts and unarmed combat, signifying their strength and courage.

Among the standout features will be the BSF's Indian breed dog squad, Gujarat Police's Horse Contingent, Assam Police's Motorcycle Daredevils, and BSF's iconic Camel Contingent. The parade will emphasize India's "Unity in Diversity" through ten tableaux representing states and regions, with brass bands heightening the event's grandeur. Cultural festivities continue with 900 artists performing traditional Indian dances, while Ekta Nagar will host a 'Bharat Parv' extending the celebrations beyond the parade.

