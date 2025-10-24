Jammu & Kashmir Police Crackdown on Hotels for Immigration Violations
Jammu & Kashmir Police have filed FIRs against three Sonamarg hotels for immigration law violations. The hotels hosted foreign tourists without proper registration, breaching the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025. The action aims to enforce compliance and urge hotel owners to adhere to legal requirements.
In a significant move, Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered FIRs against three hotels in Sonamarg for flouting immigration norms set by the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025. The crackdown followed an inspection that revealed the hotels were hosting foreign tourists without the mandatory submission of details to the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO).
Acting under the directive of Senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, Khalil Ahmad Poswal, authorities identified the establishments—Hotel Mount View, Hotel Emperor Resort, and Hotel Village Walk—as violators of Section 17 of the act, which necessitates the prompt registration of foreigners' details.
The Sonamarg Police have taken action by registering three separate FIRs under Section 8/23(b) against the hotel owners. The Ganderbal Police have also issued a stern reminder to all hotel and guesthouse operators to comply with the act's guidelines to avoid future legal repercussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
