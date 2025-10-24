Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Police Crackdown on Hotels for Immigration Violations

Jammu & Kashmir Police have filed FIRs against three Sonamarg hotels for immigration law violations. The hotels hosted foreign tourists without proper registration, breaching the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025. The action aims to enforce compliance and urge hotel owners to adhere to legal requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 20:39 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Police Crackdown on Hotels for Immigration Violations
Jammu and Kashmir Police (Photo/X@Dis_Pol_Jammu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered FIRs against three hotels in Sonamarg for flouting immigration norms set by the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025. The crackdown followed an inspection that revealed the hotels were hosting foreign tourists without the mandatory submission of details to the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO).

Acting under the directive of Senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, Khalil Ahmad Poswal, authorities identified the establishments—Hotel Mount View, Hotel Emperor Resort, and Hotel Village Walk—as violators of Section 17 of the act, which necessitates the prompt registration of foreigners' details.

The Sonamarg Police have taken action by registering three separate FIRs under Section 8/23(b) against the hotel owners. The Ganderbal Police have also issued a stern reminder to all hotel and guesthouse operators to comply with the act's guidelines to avoid future legal repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

 India
2
India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

 Australia
3
India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

 Australia
4
Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025