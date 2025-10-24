Left Menu

Delhi's New Initiative for Stray Cattle: Gaushalas Reimagined

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra announced plans to protect stray cattle by establishing a new Gaushala in Ghumanheda village. The Gaushala aims for self-sustainability, with operations managed by NGOs or private entities through a Public-Private Partnership model. The initiative seeks to relocate stray cattle, ensuring their safety and care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:20 IST
Delhi's New Initiative for Stray Cattle: Gaushalas Reimagined
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra declared on Friday that Gau Mata represents a "symbol of Indian culture and faith," underscoring the Delhi government's pledge to safeguard stray cattle. His statement followed a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to discuss an Expression of Interest (EOI) for a new Gaushala in Ghumanheda village, according to a press release.

The meeting saw participation from Development Commissioner Shoorbir Singh, senior Animal Husbandry officials, and NGOs such as ISKCON and Gopal Gau Sadan. The Development Department's Animal Husbandry unit organized the session, exchanging crucial insights on the operation and sustainability of Gaushalas.

Minister Mishra emphasized that the government's primary goal is to relocate stray cattle from urban streets to a secure environment while collecting suggestions for self-sustaining Gaushalas, which could serve as societal models. The fifth Gaushala will be re-established in Ghumanheda through a Public-Private Partnership model after previous issues led to license cancellation. Qualified organizations will manage the Gaushala, owning operational rights while possessing no claims to the property.

The initiative highlights the responsibility of selected entities in ensuring the welfare of cattle without financial backing from the government. The broader aim is to cleanse Delhi's streets of stray animals, marking progress in animal welfare and environmental protection.

TRENDING

1
Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

 India
2
India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

 Australia
3
India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

 Australia
4
Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025