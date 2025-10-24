Delhi's New Initiative for Stray Cattle: Gaushalas Reimagined

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra declared on Friday that Gau Mata represents a "symbol of Indian culture and faith," underscoring the Delhi government's pledge to safeguard stray cattle. His statement followed a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to discuss an Expression of Interest (EOI) for a new Gaushala in Ghumanheda village, according to a press release.

The meeting saw participation from Development Commissioner Shoorbir Singh, senior Animal Husbandry officials, and NGOs such as ISKCON and Gopal Gau Sadan. The Development Department's Animal Husbandry unit organized the session, exchanging crucial insights on the operation and sustainability of Gaushalas.

Minister Mishra emphasized that the government's primary goal is to relocate stray cattle from urban streets to a secure environment while collecting suggestions for self-sustaining Gaushalas, which could serve as societal models. The fifth Gaushala will be re-established in Ghumanheda through a Public-Private Partnership model after previous issues led to license cancellation. Qualified organizations will manage the Gaushala, owning operational rights while possessing no claims to the property.

The initiative highlights the responsibility of selected entities in ensuring the welfare of cattle without financial backing from the government. The broader aim is to cleanse Delhi's streets of stray animals, marking progress in animal welfare and environmental protection.