Wall Street Hits Record Highs Amidst Positive Inflation Data and AI Stock Surge

Wall Street soared to unprecedented heights on Friday, driven by unexpectedly moderate inflation figures that bolstered hopes for accelerated interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Intel's promising earnings further buoyed AI-exposed equities, fostering a robust trading environment.

Market indicators painted a bright picture, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average surging by 515.91 points, or 1.1%, to 47,249.67. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also enjoyed significant gains, reinforcing the positive outlook for equities in the coming months. Additionally, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index set a new record, accentuating the buoyancy in tech stocks.

Renewed optimism in trade discussions, with U.S. President Trump set to meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping next week, offered a hopeful counterpoint to recent tensions. However, challenges remain, particularly following the abrupt cessation of U.S.-Canada trade talks. Meanwhile, sectors like consumer goods and finance showed resilience, despite broader geopolitical uncertainties.

