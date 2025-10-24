Left Menu

Operation Amogh: A Literary Tribute to India's Indomitable Warriors

Shivam Veer Singh Dogra releases 'Operation Amogh,' a book celebrating India's military spirit and heritage. Endorsed by notable officers, it seeks to inspire youth with tales of courage and patriotism. The book reflects Dogra's dedication to honoring soldiers' valor through literature and cultural revival.

In a stirring tribute to the resilience of India's Armed Forces, young author and martial arts enthusiast Shivam Veer Singh Dogra has unveiled his latest work, "Operation Amogh: The Legacy of Indian Army's Invincibility." This book, endorsed by prominent figures in the Indian Army and Navy, honors the courage and discipline inherent in India's military tradition.

Dogra describes "Operation Amogh" as a heartfelt tribute to the soldiers' enduring spirit and a reflection of their unwavering commitment to national defense. Endorsed by esteemed military officers like Lt General DP Pandey and Col Rajeev Bagga, the book encourages Indian youth to align with the values exemplified by soldiers: discipline, integrity, and patriotism.

Known for his past works "The Secret of Seven 7" and "World's Ultimate Ancient Martial Arts Kalaripayattu," Dogra brings his dedication to the fore with "Operation Amogh." Recognized by the Indian Army and award-winning publishers, Dogra seeks to immortalize the valor of Indian soldiers, creating a lasting literary legacy fit for India's history.

