Australia Midfielder Salutes Courage of Iran's Women's Football Team Amidst Turmoil

Australia's Amy Sayer commends Iran's women's football team for their bravery in competing amid escalating political unrest at home. Iran faces Australia next in the Asian Cup, following a defeat to South Korea. Sayer emphasizes the importance of respect and competitive spirit in upcoming matches.

03-03-2026
Australia midfielder Amy Sayer has praised the courage and resilience of Iran's women's football team as they compete in the Asian Cup amid rising political unrest and military conflict in their country. Iran is set to face Australia in their second group-stage match on Thursday on the Gold Coast, following a 3-0 defeat to South Korea on Monday.

Despite the defeat, the Iranian team showed remarkable spirit, playing under challenging circumstances due to recent U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on their homeland over the weekend. Sayer expressed solidarity, noting the bravery of the Iranian players who continue to perform despite the turmoil. "It's a difficult situation, and they showed incredible bravery to be here," she stated.

Sayer, who will have a more prominent role in Thursday's game following her substitute appearance in Australia's win over the Philippines, emphasized that respect and competitive spirit are paramount on the field. "We aim to give them the best game and show respect," she added. Meanwhile, Iran's team and head coach abstained from commenting on their internal issues, including the death of their long-serving leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

