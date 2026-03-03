Australia Midfielder Salutes Courage of Iran's Women's Football Team Amidst Turmoil

Australia midfielder Amy Sayer has praised the courage and resilience of Iran's women's football team as they compete in the Asian Cup amid rising political unrest and military conflict in their country. Iran is set to face Australia in their second group-stage match on Thursday on the Gold Coast, following a 3-0 defeat to South Korea on Monday.

Despite the defeat, the Iranian team showed remarkable spirit, playing under challenging circumstances due to recent U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on their homeland over the weekend. Sayer expressed solidarity, noting the bravery of the Iranian players who continue to perform despite the turmoil. "It's a difficult situation, and they showed incredible bravery to be here," she stated.

Sayer, who will have a more prominent role in Thursday's game following her substitute appearance in Australia's win over the Philippines, emphasized that respect and competitive spirit are paramount on the field. "We aim to give them the best game and show respect," she added. Meanwhile, Iran's team and head coach abstained from commenting on their internal issues, including the death of their long-serving leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

