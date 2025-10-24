Navigating the Trade Battlefield: U.S.-China Talk Tactics

Key economic officials from the United States and China are converging in Kuala Lumpur this Friday for discussions aimed at forestalling further escalation of the ongoing trade dispute. These pre-summit talks are crucial as they aim to preserve the planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The talks, happening alongside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit, will see U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joining U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in discussions with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. This marks the fifth such engagement since May, aiming to prevent new 100% tariffs on Chinese imports and manage expanded Chinese export controls.

The pivotal point of contention involves China's control over rare earths, essential for high-tech manufacturing. Previous meetings led to temporary truces and agreements, but recent escalations have rekindled tensions. The Kuala Lumpur meeting is particularly significant as it occurs ahead of a proposed Trump-Xi meeting in South Korea, a high-stakes diplomatic engagement.

