Manohar Lal Advocates for UN Reforms at United Nations Day

Union Minister Manohar Lal, overseeing Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, took center stage as the Chief Guest during the 80th anniversary celebrations of United Nations Day in New Delhi. In his speech, he lauded the United Nations for its extraordinary contributions over the last eighty years, emphasizing its role in conflict prevention, the promotion of international law, and the development of nations trailing behind.

Echoing the theme 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,' inspired by India's G20 Presidency, Lal underscored the necessity of shared responsibility and global cooperation to tackle intertwined challenges. He reaffirmed India's robust partnership with the UN through initiatives such as the India-UN Development Partnership Fund and the India-UN Global Capacity Building Initiative, spotlighting India's proactive approach and pledge to South-South cooperation.

Honoring Indian peacekeepers who sacrificed their lives in UN missions, Lal asserted India's steadfast stand against terrorism and advocated for UN reforms, notably the enlargement of the UN Security Council to enhance inclusivity and representation. He concluded by assuring that India will persist in its constructive engagement with the UN to foster peace, sustainable development, and amplify the voice of the Global South.

