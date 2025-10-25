U.S.-China Trade Talks: A High-Stakes Showdown

In a critical move to avert an intensified trade conflict, key economic leaders from the U.S. and China initiated talks in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday. Their discussions aim to lay the groundwork for a potentially game-changing meeting between President Trump and President Xi at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

These talks come amidst heightened tensions following President Trump's threats of 100% tariffs on Chinese goods, a response to China's expansion of export controls on rare earths. The fruits of these discussions could significantly impact international trade dynamics, with technology curbs and agricultural trade notably on the agenda.

As Trump embarks on his Asian tour, including visits to Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea, the stakes remain high. Analysts suggest that the outcomes of these discussions could either diffuse tensions or escalate them further, particularly in the context of China's hold on rare earths crucial for global supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)