Kyiv Under Siege: Russian Missiles Cause Havoc in Ukraine

Two people were killed and 13 injured in Kyiv as Russian missiles and drones struck civilian and energy infrastructures. Fires erupted in the city, damaging residential areas, including a kindergarten. Ukrainian officials emphasize the importance of Patriot air defense systems in countering such attacks as Ukraine seeks U.S. support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 17:00 IST
In the latest escalation of hostilities, Russian missile and drone strikes left two dead and injured 13 others in Kyiv, targeting both civilian and energy infrastructures. The overnight assault sparked several fires and caused significant damage to residential areas including a kindergarten, according to city officials on Saturday.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, commenting on the situation via X, labeled the attack as a deliberate attempt by Russia to instigate a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, aligning with the onset of winter. The strikes extended to other cities like Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Sumy, affecting the energy grid and railroads, said Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

In response to the heightened threat, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated the critical role of Patriot air defense systems in safeguarding their cities. The President noted that since the start of the year, Russia has launched approximately 770 ballistic missiles and over 50 'Kinzhal' missiles towards Ukraine, amplifying the urgency for defensive solutions from the U.S.

