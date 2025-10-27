Left Menu

Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Suffer After Profit Decline

Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares fell by nearly 3% following an 11% decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, attributed to slower core income growth and underperforming subsidiaries. The standalone net profit saw a 3% fall, while total consolidated income also decreased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:29 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Suffer After Profit Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The stock of Kotak Mahindra Bank took a sharp hit on Monday, dropping by nearly 3% after the bank announced an 11% decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

At the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), shares fell by 2.82% to trade at Rs 2,125, while at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), they slid by 2.97% to Rs 2,122.

The dip in profits, bringing figures down to Rs 4,468 crore, was largely due to slower growth in core income and weak subsidiary performance, despite standalone income witnessing a marginal increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

 Australia
2
Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

 India
3
India Maritime Week 2025: Bridging Global Waters for Growth and Stability

India Maritime Week 2025: Bridging Global Waters for Growth and Stability

 India
4
Leadership Speculations Stir Karnataka Politics as Election Results Loom

Leadership Speculations Stir Karnataka Politics as Election Results Loom

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025