India needs to boost rice yield using tech, cut water usage: Farm economist Ashok Gulati

Agriculture economist Ashok Gulati on Thursday said that India's rice productivity is much lower than China's, and there is a need to use the latest technology to enhance crop yield.

He emphasised reducing usage of water and bringing down carbon emissions in paddy cultivation.

Gulati also spoke on the need to preserve soil health as rice is grown both in kharif and rabi seasons in India.

Gulati, who received the Padma Shri award in 2015, was addressing a technical session at Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025, which kick-started on Thursday at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Around 10,000 people are participating in the two-day event, being organised by the Indian Rice Exporters' Federation (IREF).

The farm economist said India is the largest producer and exporter of rice in the world.

During the last fiscal, Gulati said the country exported more than 20 million tonnes of rice, which is one-third of the total global trade of around 60 million tonnes.

''In a way, a country that faced the pangs of food security is today contributing to global food security,'' he observed.

The economist expects huge export orders of rice emanating from African countries in the coming years.

However, Gulati pointed out that ''We have crossed even China in terms of production. But one little thing, they (China) produce about 145 million tonnes from 29 million hectares. We are producing about 150 million tonnes now from roughly 50 million hectares.'' He said the rice productivity is still roughly hovering around 3 tonnes per hectare as compared to 5 tonnes per hectare on an average in China.

With the help of technology, Gulati said India can easily go from 3 to 5 tonnes in average rice productivity. Moreover, he added there is a scope for raising the yield to 7-8 tonnes per hectare with the existing technology.

Gulati said there is an abundant stock of rice in India, as the country is the largest exporter and is also providing 5 kg free rice and wheat per month to 80 crore people under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The economist said that there is a need to build buffer stocks to mitigate any uncertainties in production, as banning exports creates a trust deficit in trade.

''We have to move forward from common rice and basmati rice,'' he said, adding that there is a need to shift focus from food security to nutritional security.

Gulati noted that there are many nutritional varieties that India needs to brand and sell in the global market.

''But one more thing that is critical, we have to make it a sustainable journey. What do we mean by sustainability? We all know rice is a water guzzler crop, one kilogram of rice...consumes about 3,000 to 5,000 litres of water, depending upon where it is being grown,'' he said.

When India is exporting 20 million tonnes of rice, India is also exporting 40 billion cubic metre of water, he said, adding that ''So first challenge is, how do we reduce the consumption of water''.

Gulati added there are technologies and seed varieties for the reduction of water usage.

The economist said that there is also a need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in paddy cultivation.

''We need to produce low-carbon rice, and it should be sold as low-carbon rice,'' he asserted.

On the debate regarding food security versus fuel security, Gulati said, ''Maybe we should have a tie-up, long-term tie-up with the crude producing countries, so that we are assured of the crude that we are looking for, and they are assured of the rice that they are looking for on a long-term sustainable basis.''

