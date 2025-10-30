Left Menu

Orkla India IPO subscribed 2.70 times on Day 2

The initial public offer of Orkla India Ltd, which owns spices and condiments brands MTR and Eastern, got fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Thursday.The IPO received bids for 4,32,53,940 shares against 1,59,99,104 shares on offer, translating into 2.70 times subscription, according to NSE data.Among investor categories, non-institutional investors part fetched 7.59 times subscription, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors RIIs got subscribed 2.11 times.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 18:50 IST
Orkla India IPO subscribed 2.70 times on Day 2
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of Orkla India Ltd, which owns spices and condiments brands MTR and Eastern, got fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Thursday.

The IPO received bids for 4,32,53,940 shares against 1,59,99,104 shares on offer, translating into 2.70 times subscription, according to NSE data.

Among investor categories, non-institutional investors part fetched 7.59 times subscription, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 2.11 times. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 6 per cent subscription.

Orkla India on Tuesday said it has raised around Rs 500 crore from anchor investors.

The company's Rs 1,667 crore initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on Friday.

It has fixed a price band of Rs 695 to Rs 730 per share, aiming for a valuation of around Rs 10,000 crore at the upper end.

The company's IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore equity shares by the promoter and other shareholders, with no fresh issue component.

Under the OFS, promoter Orkla Asia Pacific Pte and shareholders -- Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran -- are offloading shares.

At present, promoters -- Orkla Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd and Norwegian industrial investment company Orkla ASA -- hold 90 per cent stake, while Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran own 5 per cent stake each in the company.

Since it is an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO, and the entire money will go to the selling shareholders.

Orkla India, formerly known as MTR Foods, is a multi-category Indian food company. It manufactures products as spices, ready-to-eat, sweets and breakfast mixes, under prominent brands such as MTR, Rasoi Magic, and Eastern.

The company sells its products under the brands MTR and Eastern.

Orkla India will make its debut on the stock exchanges on November 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025