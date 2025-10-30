Orkla India IPO subscribed 2.70 times on Day 2

The initial public offer of Orkla India Ltd, which owns spices and condiments brands MTR and Eastern, got fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Thursday.

The IPO received bids for 4,32,53,940 shares against 1,59,99,104 shares on offer, translating into 2.70 times subscription, according to NSE data.

Among investor categories, non-institutional investors part fetched 7.59 times subscription, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 2.11 times. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 6 per cent subscription.

Orkla India on Tuesday said it has raised around Rs 500 crore from anchor investors.

The company's Rs 1,667 crore initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on Friday.

It has fixed a price band of Rs 695 to Rs 730 per share, aiming for a valuation of around Rs 10,000 crore at the upper end.

The company's IPO is a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 2.28 crore equity shares by the promoter and other shareholders, with no fresh issue component.

Under the OFS, promoter Orkla Asia Pacific Pte and shareholders -- Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran -- are offloading shares.

At present, promoters -- Orkla Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd and Norwegian industrial investment company Orkla ASA -- hold 90 per cent stake, while Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran own 5 per cent stake each in the company.

Since it is an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO, and the entire money will go to the selling shareholders.

Orkla India, formerly known as MTR Foods, is a multi-category Indian food company. It manufactures products as spices, ready-to-eat, sweets and breakfast mixes, under prominent brands such as MTR, Rasoi Magic, and Eastern.

The company sells its products under the brands MTR and Eastern.

Orkla India will make its debut on the stock exchanges on November 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)