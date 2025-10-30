Coromandel Int'l Q2 profit up 20 pc to Rs 793 cr

Coromandel International on Thursday reported a 20.38 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 793.44 crore for the September quarter on the back of higher sales.

Its net profit stood at Rs 659.10 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose 30 per cent to Rs 9,654.13 crore during the July-September quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, from Rs 7,432.83 crore a year earlier.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 8,711.16 crore, as against Rs 6,593.09 crore in the said period.

Secunderabad-headquartered Coromandel, part of the Murugappa Group and a subsidiary of EID Parry, operates in two main business segments: nutrients and other allied products, and crop protection.

