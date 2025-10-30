PM Modi Commemorates Sardar Patel's 150th Anniversary with Stamp, Coin Unveilings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on Thursday by unveiling a commemorative Rs 150 coin and stamp. This commemoration coincided with the celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, also known as National Unity Day.

Arriving in Vadodara earlier in the day, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries at the airport. His agenda included the inauguration of multiple infrastructural and development projects worth over Rs 1,140 crore.

The upcoming schedule as part of the celebrations includes the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade. The parade will showcase contingents from key security forces such as BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB, along with a display of indigenous breeds and diverse cultural performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)