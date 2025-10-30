Left Menu

PM Modi Commemorates Sardar Patel's 150th Anniversary with Stamp, Coin Unveilings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar. Modi unveiled a Rs 150 commemorative coin and a stamp, and inaugurated several projects worth over Rs 1,140 crore. The events included a grand parade and cultural festivities, marking Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

PM Modi launches commemorative coin and stamp marking 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on Thursday by unveiling a commemorative Rs 150 coin and stamp. This commemoration coincided with the celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, also known as National Unity Day.

Arriving in Vadodara earlier in the day, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries at the airport. His agenda included the inauguration of multiple infrastructural and development projects worth over Rs 1,140 crore.

The upcoming schedule as part of the celebrations includes the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade. The parade will showcase contingents from key security forces such as BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB, along with a display of indigenous breeds and diverse cultural performances.

