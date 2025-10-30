Germany Considers Financing Deutsche Telekom to Replace Huawei Equipment

Germany is currently evaluating a strategy to subsidize Deutsche Telekom in its efforts to replace existing telecommunications equipment supplied by China's Huawei. This consideration is part of a broader attempt by European nations to enhance cybersecurity and reduce their dependence on Chinese technology providers.

According to Bloomberg News, financial assistance from the German government could ease Deutsche Telekom's transition to alternative suppliers, deemed to carry fewer security risks. This initiative reflects ongoing concerns about potential espionage and network vulnerability associated with Chinese telecommunications infrastructure.

While discussions are still in preliminary stages, the move underscores a significant shift in Germany's approach to telecommunications security and its commitment to protecting critical infrastructure from potential foreign interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)