Bihar Polls: Verbal Showdown as Modi and Gandhi Trade Accusations
As the Bihar elections approach, Prime Minister Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi trade accusations. Modi criticizes Congress for past statements against Bihar, while Gandhi questions Modi's governance and job creation. The NDA and Mahagathbandhan compete for Bihar's votes, with elections set for November 6 and 11.
The Bihar Assembly elections are witnessing a fierce war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. As Bihar's 7.43 crore eligible voters prepare to vote, the stakes are high for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan.
Addressing a rally in Chhapra, Modi criticized the Congress for past remarks by former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, which he deemed insulting to Bihar. He highlighted the presence of Priyanka Gandhi during the 2022 incident. Meanwhile, Gandhi, speaking in Sheikhpura, accused Modi of failing to create employment and quality healthcare in Bihar.
Gandhi argued that Bihar should reclaim its status as India's education and industrial hub. Both leaders are battling to sway voters ahead of the November 6 and 11 polling days. The political landscape is marked by sharp exchanges, with Modi alleging a conspiracy against the NDA, while Gandhi challenges Modi's vision and governance.
