Bihar Polls: Verbal Showdown as Modi and Gandhi Trade Accusations

The Bihar Assembly elections are witnessing a fierce war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. As Bihar's 7.43 crore eligible voters prepare to vote, the stakes are high for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan.

Addressing a rally in Chhapra, Modi criticized the Congress for past remarks by former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, which he deemed insulting to Bihar. He highlighted the presence of Priyanka Gandhi during the 2022 incident. Meanwhile, Gandhi, speaking in Sheikhpura, accused Modi of failing to create employment and quality healthcare in Bihar.

Gandhi argued that Bihar should reclaim its status as India's education and industrial hub. Both leaders are battling to sway voters ahead of the November 6 and 11 polling days. The political landscape is marked by sharp exchanges, with Modi alleging a conspiracy against the NDA, while Gandhi challenges Modi's vision and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)