Maharashtra's Stand on Farm Loan Waiver: A Promise for Change

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed that a definitive decision on the long-awaited farm loan waiver will be reached by June 30 of the coming year. This assurance was given to reporters following a crucial meeting with Bachchu Kadu, a key figure in the ongoing protests advocating for farmer debt relief.

The discussion took place at the Sahyadri guesthouse, with Fadnavis emphasizing the ruling coalition's election pledge to support farmers through loan waivers. Alongside this, he stressed the necessity of providing immediate financial relief to farmers impacted by floods and preparing for the Rabi sowing season.

A high-level committee, spearheaded by Principal Economic Advisor Pravin Pardeshi, has been tasked with formulating strategic solutions to address recurring farmer debts, with its recommendations expected by April 2026. The meeting was met with optimism from Kadu, who expressed satisfaction with the progress made.

