Left Menu

Bridging Continents: UAE's Strategic Move in Belarus Banking

Belarus appoints UAE's Mohammed Al-Dosari as Chairman of Priorbank, marking the first foreign leadership in the bank's history. This follows a UAE entity acquiring a majority stake, indicating increased Gulf investment in Belarus’s financial sector. The move potentially strengthens financial ties across India, the UAE, and Belarus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a historic move towards enhancing international bank leadership, Belarus has appointed UAE veteran Mohammed Al-Dosari as the Chairman of Priorbank's Management Board. This decision marks a first in Belarus's banking sector, allowing foreign expertise to lead one of its key financial institutions.

The appointment comes through the acquisition of a majority stake by a UAE-based entity, as stated by Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI). Industry sources, including reports from Interfax, suggest that the new stakeholder aims to further expand its ownership by purchasing remaining state shares, underscoring growing Gulf influence in Belarus's financial domain.

The transition presents significant potential for India; leveraging the India–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which has boosted bilateral trade above USD 100 billion. As Priorbank becomes a strategic financial link for India, the UAE, and Belarus, it may facilitate trade finance, investment exchanges, and cooperative ventures across Eurasia, reshaping economic dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025