Thackeray Calls for Urgent Farm Loan Waiver Amid Maharashtra Crisis
Uddhav Thackeray accuses Maharashtra government of endangering farmers' lives, urging for an immediate farm loan waiver. Heavy rains led to significant crop losses, prompting demands for government action. A high-level committee is set to address recurring farmer debt, but Thackeray criticizes delays in relief measures.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, Uddhav Thackeray, has sharply criticized the Maharashtra government for pushing farmers 'to the doorstep of death,' demanding an immediate farm loan waiver.
The former chief minister underscored the plight of farmers after September's heavy rains and flooding devastated crops, particularly in regions like Marathwada. He lambasted the government for not taking timely action to restore cultivable land.
Thackeray's comments follow Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's announcement of a potential loan waiver decision by June 30 next year, after consultations with key party figures. Meanwhile, suicide cases among farmers are rising. Thackeray questioned the efficacy of a newly formed high-level committee on farmer debt, emphasizing immediate support is crucial.
