Canada's Economic Outlook: Navigating Recession Risks

In a surprising turn of events, Canada's GDP shrank by 0.3% in August, according to Statistics Canada. The contraction negated any growth seen in previous months.

Despite this setback, an advance estimate points to a possible 0.1% GDP growth in September, potentially avoiding a recession with an anticipated annualized increase of 0.4% for the quarter.

Especially hard-hit sectors include manufacturing and mining, with the latter contracting due to declines in metal ore and coal mining. Economists remain hopeful that federal budget measures could help stimulate demand.

