Haryana Strengthens Ties with Denmark for Agricultural Advancements

A 35-member delegation from the Danish Farmers' Abroad Association met with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to discuss avenues for cooperation in agriculture, animal husbandry, and dairy development. The discussions with representatives from 20 Danish companies explored investment opportunities within Haryana.

Chief Minister Saini emphasized Haryana's ongoing collaboration with Denmark on various projects targeting technological advancement in agriculture and animal husbandry. He stressed the state's openness to foreign investment and its commitment to maintaining an industry-friendly environment.

The meeting outlined Haryana's 'Go Global' strategy and encouraged partnerships with Denmark and African nations, aiming for a productive exchange of technologies and expertise to boost agricultural growth. The Danish delegation expressed keen interest in investing, furthering Haryana's initiative for global outreach.

