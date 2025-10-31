Inpasa Expands: New Ethanol Plant in Goias to Boost Grain Processing Power
Latin America's Inpasa will invest 2.4 billion reais to build a new ethanol plant in Rio Verde, Goias. This ninth facility, their first in Goias, aims to process 2 million metric tons of grain annually, producing 1 billion liters of ethanol and 490,000 tons of DDGS protein feed.
Inpasa, a leading ethanol producer in Latin America, has announced a massive investment of 2.4 billion reais aimed at constructing a new facility in Rio Verde, Goias. The company revealed construction is underway for this ninth establishment, marking their debut in Goias, with a keen focus on integrating agriculture, energy, and industry.
The upcoming plant holds the capacity to annually process 2 million metric tons of grain, yielding 1 billion liters of ethanol and 490,000 tons of DDGS protein feed for livestock. The decision to build in Rio Verde is rooted in the city's robust logistics infrastructure and the dynamic agricultural sector within Goias, according to Inpasa President Eder Odvar Lopes.
Originally established in Paraguay in 2006, Inpasa has since expanded to operate seven industrial units, including five in Brazil and two in Paraguay. The company's strategic expansion continues with another plant under construction in Bahia's Luis Eduardo Magalhaes, enhancing their capacity to produce 6.2 billion liters of ethanol and 3.3 million tons of DDGS yearly.
