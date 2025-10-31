Reviving the Arsenal: Trump's Call Spurs Defense Industry Windfall

In an unexpected move, President Donald Trump has directed the Defense Department to restart nuclear weapon testing, a practice last undertaken by the United States in 1992. This order, announced during his visit to South Korea, could result in billions of dollars in contracts for specialized firms.

Companies like Honeywell International, BWX Technologies, and others may greatly benefit due to their expertise in nuclear test site operations and engineering services, according to Govini, a defense software company. These organizations play critical roles in maintaining and securing the U.S. nuclear stockpile.

Reviving nuclear tests is expected to generate substantial government investment in construction and support. Concurrently, the U.S. is working on modernizing its ICBM system, replacing the aging Minuteman III with the advanced Sentinel missiles, marking a significant defense upgrade endeavor.

