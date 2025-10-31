Harnessing the North East: Forging a Greener Future through Renewable Energy

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi highlighted the renewable energy strides of the North East during a recent regional workshop. Termed as 'Ashtalakshmi,' the region's potential transformation into 'Urja-Lakshmi' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership was a focal point.

The workshop showcased significant progress, including discussions on harnessing solar, small hydro, and biomass energy. Joshi noted the region's current renewable capacity shortfall, with only 5.1 GW installed against a potential 122 GW.

Highlighting schemes like PM-Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM, Joshi pushed for their rapid implementation. Commendations were given to states making significant traction, with future goals set to further regional cooperation in clean energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)