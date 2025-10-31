Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Addresses Rising Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti voiced concerns over attacks on Christian prayer meetings in Jammu and Kashmir, calling for immediate police action to maintain communal harmony. She engaged with various community delegations during a visit, reinforcing her party's commitment to addressing societal and workers' issues.

On Friday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti expressed serious concerns over recent attacks targeting Christian prayer meetings in Jammu and Kashmir. Among the incidents mentioned was one in Kathua, prompting her to urge police for swift action to maintain communal harmony, particularly with Christmas approaching.

Mufti's apprehensions highlight fears that societal divisions may become normalized unless addressed promptly. This was echoed after meeting a delegation from the Christian community who shared their deep concerns about government indifference towards minorities and unused community facilities.

During her visit to Jammu, Mufti interacted with various groups, including students and casual laborers, discussing their issues and advocating for their rights. She assured continued support for worker's rights and promised persistent advocacy for fair treatment within and outside legislative forums.

