Brazil's Cruise Ship Solution: Staying Afloat at COP30

As the COP30 climate summit draws near, dozens of countries remain without secured accommodation, prompting Brazil to offer free cruise ship cabins to delegations from poorer nations. With just a week to go, logistical challenges threaten participation.

More than 50,000 delegates are anticipated in Belem, where nearly every government will gather from November 10–21 to deliberate on climate objectives. Yet, with Belem's limited hotel capacity of just 18,000 beds, prices have skyrocketed to several hundred dollars per night, complicating arrangements. As of October 31, 149 countries have confirmed lodging, while 37 continue to arrange their stays.

Brazil has pledged efforts to grant a platform to the world's poorest and most climate-vulnerable nations. Rising accommodation costs have led the U.N. to conduct emergency meetings after African nations and small island states expressed affordability concerns, despite financial support from Brazil and the U.N. An email obtained by Reuters revealed Brazil's offer of free cruise ship cabins for low-income nations, indicating coordination with private donors and development banks.

