Dutch Government Silent on Nexperia Shipments Amid Tensions

The Dutch government has refused to comment on reports about plans for Dutch chipmaker Nexperia's Chinese facilities to resume shipments. With control seized by the Dutch earlier this month and subsequent Chinese trade restrictions, discussions with international partners continue to restore balance in the chip supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 01-11-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 16:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Dutch government chose not to comment on recent reports regarding the White House's plans for resuming shipments from Nexperia's Chinese facilities.

Meanwhile, the government stated its ongoing discussions with Chinese authorities and global partners. "We're working toward a constructive solution for the chip supply chain, benefiting both Nexperia and our economies," added the spokesperson.

This follows the Dutch government's recent seizure of control over Nexperia, currently owned by Chinese company Wingtech, a move that led to Beijing halting Nexperia products from being exported from China.

