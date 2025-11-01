Dutch Government Silent on Nexperia Shipments Amid Tensions

The Dutch government chose not to comment on recent reports regarding the White House's plans for resuming shipments from Nexperia's Chinese facilities.

Meanwhile, the government stated its ongoing discussions with Chinese authorities and global partners. "We're working toward a constructive solution for the chip supply chain, benefiting both Nexperia and our economies," added the spokesperson.

This follows the Dutch government's recent seizure of control over Nexperia, currently owned by Chinese company Wingtech, a move that led to Beijing halting Nexperia products from being exported from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)