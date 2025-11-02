Premier Li Qiang's Upcoming Visit to Australia: Strengthening Ties
Chinese Premier Li Qiang plans to visit Australia next year, with potential stops including Uluru. The visit aims to strengthen ties between China and Australia, following discussions between Li and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during an ASEAN summit. China remains Australia's largest trading partner.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang has plans to visit Australia next year, as announced by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The visit may include a stop at Uluru, a sacred and iconic site, highlighting Central Australia's unique cultural and geological landscape.
Albanese discussed the visit after a meeting with Li on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit. He noted that Li expressed interest in visiting Uluru, which he encouraged, emphasizing the importance of showcasing Central Australia to a global audience.
The talks between the leaders also addressed regional security concerns and the future of China-Australia relations, as both countries aim to enhance their strategic partnership. Despite previous tensions, the visit indicates a focus on economic cooperation, with China as Australia's largest trading partner.
