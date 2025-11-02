Premier Li Qiang's Upcoming Visit to Australia: Strengthening Ties

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has plans to visit Australia next year, as announced by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The visit may include a stop at Uluru, a sacred and iconic site, highlighting Central Australia's unique cultural and geological landscape.

Albanese discussed the visit after a meeting with Li on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit. He noted that Li expressed interest in visiting Uluru, which he encouraged, emphasizing the importance of showcasing Central Australia to a global audience.

The talks between the leaders also addressed regional security concerns and the future of China-Australia relations, as both countries aim to enhance their strategic partnership. Despite previous tensions, the visit indicates a focus on economic cooperation, with China as Australia's largest trading partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)