Left Menu

Global Investors Return: FPIs Boost Indian Markets with Rs 14,610 Crore Inflow

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) turned net buyers in October, infusing Rs 14,610 crore into Indian markets. This change follows resilient corporate earnings, a US Federal Reserve rate cut, and positive trade discussions between the US and India. Despite previous withdrawals, improved risk sentiment is attracting global investors back to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 10:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

After months of persistent outflows, foreign investors have made a surprising pivot, injecting Rs 14,610 crore into Indian markets this October. This influx marks a significant sentiment shift, bolstered by solid corporate earnings, a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, and promising US-India trade dialogues.

Such a reversal follows substantial withdrawals spanning the previous months, with depositories reporting pullouts totaling tens of thousands of crores. Nevertheless, October's inflow reflects a newfound optimism among global investors eyeing India's market potential.

Experts attribute this renewed interest to improved risk sentiments spurred by attractive valuations and key domestic reforms like GST rationalisation. Prospects of sustained macro stability and consistent corporate performance are poised to maintain this positive trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025