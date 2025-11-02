Global Investors Return: FPIs Boost Indian Markets with Rs 14,610 Crore Inflow
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) turned net buyers in October, infusing Rs 14,610 crore into Indian markets. This change follows resilient corporate earnings, a US Federal Reserve rate cut, and positive trade discussions between the US and India. Despite previous withdrawals, improved risk sentiment is attracting global investors back to India.
After months of persistent outflows, foreign investors have made a surprising pivot, injecting Rs 14,610 crore into Indian markets this October. This influx marks a significant sentiment shift, bolstered by solid corporate earnings, a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, and promising US-India trade dialogues.
Such a reversal follows substantial withdrawals spanning the previous months, with depositories reporting pullouts totaling tens of thousands of crores. Nevertheless, October's inflow reflects a newfound optimism among global investors eyeing India's market potential.
Experts attribute this renewed interest to improved risk sentiments spurred by attractive valuations and key domestic reforms like GST rationalisation. Prospects of sustained macro stability and consistent corporate performance are poised to maintain this positive trend.
