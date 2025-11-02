Left Menu

Railway Porter Arrested in Assault Case; Major Breakthrough in Sabarimala Gold Heist

A railway porter was arrested for allegedly assaulting an actress at Thiruvananthapuram railway station. Meanwhile, significant progress was made in the Sabarimala gold theft case, with the arrest of a former Devaswom Board Executive Officer. The SIT continues to investigate as more suspects are questioned.

In a disturbing incident at Thiruvananthapuram North railway station, a railway porter has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an actress on Thursday morning. The incident happened when the actress was at the station to board a train for a film-related journey. The accused supposedly lured her into crossing through a stationary train, only to allegedly assault her inside. The Pettah Police promptly arrested the porter, who has been suspended pending further investigation.

The actress's complaint prompted the police to file a case under Section 75(1)(i) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, addressing the criminal force used to outrage a woman's modesty. Railway officials have initiated a departmental inquiry, reaffirming the accused's suspension from duty as investigations continue.

In a separate development, the Special Investigation Team accomplished a strategic arrest in the Sabarimala gold theft saga. D. Sudheesh Kumar, a former Devaswom Board Executive Officer, was arrested on Saturday, marking the third significant arrest concerning the theft of gold-plated panels from the temple's Dwarapalaka panels. The arrest followed hours of questioning at the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram. The investigation is gaining momentum, as primary suspect Unnikrishnan Potti remains in police custody for further evidence collection.

