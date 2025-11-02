India's 'Bahubali' Soars: Navy's GSAT 7R Successfully Launched

In a significant triumph for India's space endeavors, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday extolled the successful launch of the Indian Navy's GSAT 7R satellite by the LVM3 launch vehicle, fondly dubbed 'Bahubali'. Sharing his sentiments, the minister lauded the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a succession of triumphant space missions.

The LVM3-M5 mission, now popularly referred to as 'Bahubali', has successfully carried the CMS-03 communication satellite, the heaviest payload launched from Indian soil into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). Minister Singh acknowledged ISRO's achievements and credited the unwavering support from the government under PM Modi's leadership.

Narottam Sahoo, Advisor for the Gujarat Council on Science and Technology, hailed the mission as a confidence booster ahead of India's ambitious Gaganyaan project, noting that each new rocket launch elevates the nation's determination. The Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota witnessed the launch of the 4,400 kg satellite, which is set to enhance the Navy's communication and domain awareness capabilities.

ISRO confirmed that the indigenously developed satellite, packed with advanced components designed specifically for the Indian Navy, will cover a vast oceanic and land region. This successful feat follows the LVM3's previous successful Chandrayaan-3 mission to the lunar south pole.

The launch sequence, initiated from the pad on October 26, involved eight steps, culminating in the CMS-03 satellite's separation at approximately 179 kilometres altitude, moving at 10 km per second. The accomplishment marks the fifth operational flight of the renowned LVM3 launch vehicle. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)