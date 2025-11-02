Tripura Police Destroy Illegal Cannabis Plants in Major Raid

Tripura Police, in conjunction with the District Intelligence Branch, executed a significant anti-narcotics operation on Sunday, obliterating around 5,000 cannabis plants valued at approximately Rs 15 lakh. The raid occurred along the Tripura-Assam border in North Tripura district, targeting a clandestine cultivation area.

Documents obtained by the police suggest that the destroyed cannabis plants were part of an enduring illegal network operational for several years without substantial enforcement previously. Although no arrests have been made, an in-depth investigation to identify those behind the cultivation has been launched.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Jayanta Karmakar stated to ANI that the operation was intelligence-driven and emphasized ongoing investigations, particularly regarding the legality of the land used for the cultivation. Authorities pledged continued efforts to dismantle similar unlawful activities in the coming weeks.

