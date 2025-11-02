Tripura Police Destroy Illegal Cannabis Plants in Major Raid
In a key operation, Tripura Police and the District Intelligence Branch uprooted around 5,000 cannabis plants worth Rs 15 lakh at the Tripura-Assam border. The raid, conducted on Sunday in Katuachhara, targeted an illicit cultivation ring operating for years. Investigation into the network continues, authorities confirmed.
- Country:
- India
Tripura Police, in conjunction with the District Intelligence Branch, executed a significant anti-narcotics operation on Sunday, obliterating around 5,000 cannabis plants valued at approximately Rs 15 lakh. The raid occurred along the Tripura-Assam border in North Tripura district, targeting a clandestine cultivation area.
Documents obtained by the police suggest that the destroyed cannabis plants were part of an enduring illegal network operational for several years without substantial enforcement previously. Although no arrests have been made, an in-depth investigation to identify those behind the cultivation has been launched.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer Jayanta Karmakar stated to ANI that the operation was intelligence-driven and emphasized ongoing investigations, particularly regarding the legality of the land used for the cultivation. Authorities pledged continued efforts to dismantle similar unlawful activities in the coming weeks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cracking Down on Liquor Fraud: Excise Raid in Delhi Uncovers Scam
Resistance in the Windy City: Chicago's Grassroots Defense Against Immigration Raids
Press Freedom Under Siege in Punjab: Newspaper Deliveries Delayed Amid Police Raids
PM Modi not only afraid of Trump, but also controlled by select industrialists, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Bihar.
NDA released manifesto at a press conference lasing only 26 seconds; they are afraid of facing questions, claims Cong leader Ashok Gehlot.