Controversial US Military Raid in Venezuela: Global Reactions and Consequences

The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency session Monday following a daring US military operation in Venezuela over the weekend. The operation aimed to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, leading the UN to question the legality and implications of such an unprecedented action by the United States.

Speaking before the UN's premier decision-making body, allies and critics alike rebuked President Donald Trump's aggressive maneuver. He hinted at possible military actions in Colombia and Mexico, citing drug trafficking concerns, and reiterated a contentious proposal to acquire Greenland from Denmark for US security purposes.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed profound concern regarding possible breaches of international law. His sentiments were echoed by Denmark, with their UN ambassador emphasizing the sanctity of national borders. Meanwhile, other international representatives decried the actions as reminiscent of past coercive interference, drawing a mixed global reaction to the mission's justification.

