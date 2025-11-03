Pakistan Navy Strengthens Ties with China through Submarine Deal

The Pakistan Navy is gearing up to bolster its maritime prowess as it plans to commission its first Chinese-designed submarine next year, as revealed by the country's top admiral in an interview with Chinese state media. This move is positioned not only to strengthen Pakistan's naval capabilities but also to counter the influence of regional competitor India and project power towards the Middle East.

The deal involves the delivery of eight Hangor-class submarines by 2028, which is progressing smoothly according to Admiral Naveed Ashraf. These submarines will reinforce Pakistan's patrolling capabilities in the strategically significant North Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean. Previously in May, Pakistan's use of Chinese J-10 fighter jets to down an Indian Rafale jet had already sparked discussions about the efficacy of Chinese versus Western military equipment.

Aside from significant arms purchases, China has been heavily investing in Pakistan's infrastructure. Initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor aim to secure vital trade routes for China while further extending its sphere of influence across Asia. This cooperation with China transcends military hardware, representing a deeper strategic alignment and long-term partnership between the two nations.