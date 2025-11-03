Left Menu

Market Caution: China-U.S. Trade Deal Impact on Stocks

China's stock market stabilized as investors adjusted to the U.S.-China trade agreement. While defensive sectors provided some stability, tech shares faced a decline. Experts advise cautious profit-taking and strategic repositioning amid global economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 09:54 IST
Market Caution: China-U.S. Trade Deal Impact on Stocks
On Monday, China's stock market saw stable trading as investors reassessed their positions following the recent trade agreement between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Shanghai Composite index showed minor fluctuations, ending up by 0.05% at 3,956.72. Despite initial optimism, profit-taking ensued as part of a defensive strategy.

While the energy and banking sectors offered some resilience, technology stocks experienced a downturn, with the semiconductor and AI industries particularly affected. Economic reports indicate slowing factory activity amid ongoing trade war concerns.

