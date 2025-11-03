Left Menu

China's Crackdown on Foreign Espionage in Grain Sector

China's Ministry of State Security warns of increased efforts by foreign intelligence agencies to illegally acquire genetic data and seed resources. These activities threaten China's food security, with recent cases involving smuggled seeds and unauthorized data collection. The ministry encourages public vigilance and reporting of suspicious activities.

Updated: 03-11-2025 10:14 IST
  • China

China's Ministry of State Security announced on Monday an intensified effort to curb foreign espionage targeting crucial genetic data and seed resources within the country's grain sector, deeming such actions a threat to national food security.

The Ministry highlighted recent cases, including one involving a businessperson caught smuggling restricted seeds to foreign entities and unauthorized data collection by foreign staff in agricultural provinces.

Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help maintain the integrity and security of China's agricultural resources.

