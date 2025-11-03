China's Crackdown on Foreign Espionage in Grain Sector

China's Ministry of State Security announced on Monday an intensified effort to curb foreign espionage targeting crucial genetic data and seed resources within the country's grain sector, deeming such actions a threat to national food security.

The Ministry highlighted recent cases, including one involving a businessperson caught smuggling restricted seeds to foreign entities and unauthorized data collection by foreign staff in agricultural provinces.

Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help maintain the integrity and security of China's agricultural resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)