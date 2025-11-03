Left Menu

Record-Breaking Sanction for India's Renewable Energy Advancement

The Rural Electrification Corporation has granted Rs 7,500 crore for Brookfield's hybrid renewable energy project in Kurnool. This venture, featuring wind and solar capacities, marks the largest ever REC sanction to a private project. Andhra Pradesh emerges as a significant renewable energy hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:21 IST
Record-Breaking Sanction for India's Renewable Energy Advancement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) has approved a sanction of Rs 7,500 crore for Brookfield's ambitious hybrid renewable energy project in Kurnool. This project, which integrates 640 MW of wind and 400 MW of solar capacity, signifies the largest REC financial endorsement ever allocated to a private sector initiative.

Evren, a clean-energy platform created through a collaboration between Brookfield and Axis Energy, is spearheading this project. The initiative represents just a fraction of Brookfield's expansive 8,000 MW pipeline in Andhra Pradesh, which involves an impressive total investment of Rs 50,000 crore and includes an array of renewable power projects in Kurnool and Anantapur.

Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister, Nara Lokesh, expressed enthusiasm regarding the state's rapid transformation into a renewable energy hub. 'Partnering with global leaders like Brookfield strengthens our commitment to building sustainable infrastructure, fostering job creation, propelling industrial growth, and enhancing energy security,' Lokesh stated.

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025