NCB Busts Hashish Oil Trafficking Network in Andhra Pradesh

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has dismantled a hashish oil trafficking network in Andhra Pradesh, leading to the arrest of five individuals, according to Thursday's official statement.

The operation took place at Duvvada railway station on Wednesday, in coordination with the Railway Protection Force. The apprehended include the alleged receivers from Kerala and a supplier from Srikakulam.

Among those arrested is a woman, charged with transporting the contraband to Kerala. The detained were allegedly involved in moving 4 kg of hashish oil, a cannabis product commonly smoked when mixed with tobacco.

(With inputs from agencies.)