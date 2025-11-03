Left Menu

UPI Transactions Surge to Record Highs Amid Festive Buying

In October, UPI transactions in India hit a record high of Rs 27.28 lakh crore and 20.7 billion in value and volume, respectively, due to festive shopping. The NPCI reports significant growth in digital payments, with UPI accounting for 85% of digital transactions in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:06 IST
UPI Transactions Surge to Record Highs Amid Festive Buying
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

UPI transactions reached unprecedented levels this October, driven by festive buying frenzy. The value soared to Rs 27.28 lakh crore, surpassing previous records, according to NPCI data.

This digital payment method showcased substantial growth, reflecting the robustness of India's digital infrastructure, vital especially during high-traffic festivities like Diwali.

As UPI covers 85% of India's digital payments and expands internationally, its influence further emphasizes the widespread adoption of digital transactions across Indian society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025