UPI Transactions Surge to Record Highs Amid Festive Buying

UPI transactions reached unprecedented levels this October, driven by festive buying frenzy. The value soared to Rs 27.28 lakh crore, surpassing previous records, according to NPCI data.

This digital payment method showcased substantial growth, reflecting the robustness of India's digital infrastructure, vital especially during high-traffic festivities like Diwali.

As UPI covers 85% of India's digital payments and expands internationally, its influence further emphasizes the widespread adoption of digital transactions across Indian society.

